Jackson home lost to fire Wednesday afternoon

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A fire broke out at a home in Jackson Wednesday afternoon.

The fire occurred in the 700 block of Monterey Street. Jackson Fire Department responded within minutes of the fire.

According to the assistant fire chief, Patrick Armon, the home was completely lost.

Armon says that there were no injuries and the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

