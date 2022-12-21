LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Magic of Lights
WLBT Holiday Gift Guide
Mothers of Murdered Sons

First Alert Forecast:

ALERT DAY FRIDAY
WLBT at 6p - VOD - clipped version
WLBT at 6p - VOD - clipped version
By Dave Roberts
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 6:59 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Winter officially begins on the calendar Wednesday, but it officially begins in our weather Friday.  Wednesday looks to be a quiet day with partly sunny skies and temperatures in the 50s.  Temperatures return to the 60s Thursday with a few showers and maybe a thunderstorm.  Severe storms are not expected, but a severe drop in temperatures is expected by Friday morning.  We have called for an Alert Day Friday with morning temperatures in the teens, and daytime highs in the 20s, with plenty of sunshine, but very windy conditions.  The wind chills will be in the single digits Friday.  Sunny skies Saturday and Sunday with morning lows in the teens and 20s and highs in the lower to middle 30s.  Keep in the mind the average high is 59 this time of year and the average low is 38.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WLBT at 6p - VOD - clipped version
WLBT at 6p - VOD - clipped version

Most Read

Nason is one of three people arrested in connection with stealing parts at the Nissan plant,...
CMU board member arrested for allegedly stealing parts at Nissan plant, Canton mayor confirms
Surveillance shows suspect fired multiple shots into vehicle in Kroger parking lot before fleeing
Surveillance shows suspect fired multiple shots into vehicle in Kroger parking lot before fleeing
David Nicholas Smith
Owner arrested after lineman attacked by five ‘full-blooded’ pit bulls
Stonebridge is one of the properties managed by Ridgway Lane.
Ex-property manager sentenced to 4.5 years after pleading guilty to embezzling HOA money
Brandon daycare at center of viral Facebook post cleared of all wrongdoing

Latest News

Dangerous cold by late week
First Alert Forecast: bitter cold to move in by late week
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: cold rains taper late Tuesday; bitter cold looms late week
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: cold rains taper Tuesday; bitter cold looms late week
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
First Alert Forecast: