First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Winter officially begins on the calendar Wednesday, but it officially begins in our weather Friday. Wednesday looks to be a quiet day with partly sunny skies and temperatures in the 50s. Temperatures return to the 60s Thursday with a few showers and maybe a thunderstorm. Severe storms are not expected, but a severe drop in temperatures is expected by Friday morning. We have called for an Alert Day Friday with morning temperatures in the teens, and daytime highs in the 20s, with plenty of sunshine, but very windy conditions. The wind chills will be in the single digits Friday. Sunny skies Saturday and Sunday with morning lows in the teens and 20s and highs in the lower to middle 30s. Keep in the mind the average high is 59 this time of year and the average low is 38.

