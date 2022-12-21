First Alert Forecast: strong cold front to bring dangerous cold by late week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We’re kicking off the first day of winter this afternoon cloudy and cool. High temperatures this afternoon are forecast to top out in the lower 50s in most spots as overcast skies hang overhead. We should stay quiet into tonight as temperatures slowly fall to the middle and upper 40s by early Thursday morning.

Big changes to our weather will occur Thursday from a strong cold front. Temperatures tomorrow afternoon could be slightly warmer in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees as scattered showers become possible ahead of the front. There could be a brief transition to flurries or a rain/snow mix on the backside, but the big impact across our area will be from the brutal cold. Temperatures will drastically fall during the evening and overnight hours to the single digits and 10s by Friday morning with dangerous wind chills near and below zero.

An Alert Day remains in place for Friday for the dangerously cold weather that will continue all day long and will likely linger into the weekend. High temperatures will only be able to manage the middle 20s in most spots, but will continue to feel much colder with wind gusts around 25 MPH. We are expecting most of the area to stay below freezing on Saturday as well before we rise to the upper 30s Christmas afternoon. A warming trend will prevail into next week where temperatures will be back in the 60s as we close in on the new year.

