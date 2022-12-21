First Alert Forecast: polar blast looms ahead

WEDNESDAY: In between systems, we’ll trend dry again – but we’ll look to keep the clouds around through much of the day. Expect areas of fog early to give way to mostly cloudy skies by the afternoon. Morning 40s to give way to a seasonable afternoon of the middle 50s. Clouds will tend to thicken overnight with lows in the 40s into early Thursday.

THURSDAY: A big transition day across central and southwest Mississippi as a sharp Arctic cold front will drop into the region Thursday evening, pushing temperatures into the 10s for lows, with sub-zero degree wind chills by early Friday after topping out in the upper 50s to lower and middle 60s. Expect clouds to hang out through much of the day ahead of a burst of rain late afternoon and early evening that could briefly mix with sleet or snow as the cold air invades the area. We’ll watch for any roadway impacts, especially north of I-20.

EXTENDED FORECAST: An ALERT DAY is in place Friday as temperatures will likely stay below freezing for about 48-60 hours into Christmas weekend. This dangerous cold could cause issues for people, pets & livestock, as well as household pipes and strain infrastructure. Take the time now to prepare the 4 Ps before we get to the cold and prepare your home before you head off on vacation. We’ll see highs get back above freezing by Christmas Day, though we won’t shake the cold until mid-next week. We’ll near 70 again by the end of the year 2022.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.