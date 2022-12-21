City of Jackson releases preparation tips for extreme cold weather

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson released preparation tips for the upcoming extreme cold weather days this holiday season.

The National Weather Service forecasts a long duration of very cold weather Thursday night through Saturday night for the Metro Jackson area.

The low temperatures will likely range from the single digits, and highs will be near or below freezing for much of the area Friday and Saturday. In addition, strong and gusty winds will likely result in wind chill readings below zero, especially from late Thursday night through Friday.

The city recommended the following:

Stay inside in heat during extreme cold

· If you do not have housing, seek shelter. During extreme cold, the citywide freeze plan will offer free shelter.

· If you have to go outside, wear layers, a hat, and gloves. Carry a cell phone.

· Check on neighbors, children, the elderly & chronically ill to make sure they are okay.

· Bring pets inside.

· Know the signs of cold-related illness - See a doctor immediately or go to the emergency room if you or someone you know has these symptoms:

Signs of hypothermia:

· If the person’s temperature is below 95 degrees, get them medical attention immediately.

· Shivering or fumbling hands.

· Exhaustion or drowsiness.

· Confusion or memory loss.

· Slurred speech.

· Bright red, cold skin or very low energy in infants.

Signs of frostbite:

· Redness or pain in any skin area.

· White or grayish-yellow skin area.

· Skin that feels unusually firm or waxy.

· Numbness.

