LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Magic of Lights
WLBT Holiday Gift Guide
Mothers of Murdered Sons

City of Jackson releases preparation tips for extreme cold weather

City of Jackson releases preparation tips for extreme cold weather
City of Jackson releases preparation tips for extreme cold weather(KY3)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson released preparation tips for the upcoming extreme cold weather days this holiday season.

The National Weather Service forecasts a long duration of very cold weather Thursday night through Saturday night for the Metro Jackson area.

The low temperatures will likely range from the single digits, and highs will be near or below freezing for much of the area Friday and Saturday. In addition, strong and gusty winds will likely result in wind chill readings below zero, especially from late Thursday night through Friday.

The city recommended the following:

Stay inside in heat during extreme cold

·       If you do not have housing, seek shelter. During extreme cold, the citywide freeze plan will offer free shelter.

·       If you have to go outside, wear layers, a hat, and gloves. Carry a cell phone.

·       Check on neighbors, children, the elderly & chronically ill to make sure they are okay.

·       Bring pets inside.

·       Know the signs of cold-related illness - See a doctor immediately or go to the emergency room if you or someone you know has these symptoms:

Signs of hypothermia:

·       If the person’s temperature is below 95 degrees, get them medical attention immediately.

·       Shivering or fumbling hands.

·       Exhaustion or drowsiness.

·       Confusion or memory loss.

·       Slurred speech.

·       Bright red, cold skin or very low energy in infants.

Signs of frostbite:

·       Redness or pain in any skin area.

·       White or grayish-yellow skin area.

·       Skin that feels unusually firm or waxy.

·       Numbness.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Tyree Jones releases the photos of suspects arrested in connection with a shooting in...
3 people arrested in connection with shooting at I-55 North Kroger
Nason is one of three people arrested in connection with stealing parts at the Nissan plant,...
CMU board member arrested for allegedly stealing parts at Nissan plant, Canton mayor confirms
‘I didn’t think I was gonna make it’: Miss. lineman recounts horror of being attacked by 5 dogs
‘I didn’t think I was gonna make it’: Miss. lineman recounts horror of being attacked by 5 dogs
Stonebridge is one of the properties managed by Ridgway Lane.
Ex-property manager sentenced to 4.5 years after pleading guilty to embezzling HOA money
L to R | Travis Jones, Cenarius Morgan, Tyrus Tillman, Joshua Nicks
Sheriff names 3 charged with murder of Lake High School football star

Latest News

A crew member at the O.B. Curtis Plant insulates a potassium permanganate line at the raw water...
3 On Your Side given exclusive look at Curtis plant winterization efforts ahead of cold front
Jackson home lost to fire Wednesday afternoon
Jackson home lost to fire Wednesday afternoon
WLBT at 4p
Raw water screens in action.
Raw water screens in action