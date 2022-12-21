City of Canton vehicle stolen early Wednesday, police say

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Canton Police Chief Otha Brown says a navy blue 2011 Nissan Titan was stolen from the city’s multipurpose sports complex.

The incident happened around 1:30 Wednesday morning.

Brown says the thieves managed to cut the lock on the gate and drove the vehicle out of the complex.

The vehicle has ‘The City of Canton’ logo on the driver’s side door.

If you have information, you are urged to call the Canton Police Department at (601) 859-2121.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.