Caught on video: 87-year-old man rescued from car in river

Video shows firefighters taking a dinghy into the frigid water to pull the driver out. (Source: WJAR/WESTERLY FIRE DEPARTMENT/LOHIBITION/CNN)
By WJAR staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 4:44 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WESTERLY, R.I. (WJAR) - Nearly a day after an 87-year old man suffered a medical episode and drove his car from Cogswell Street in Connecticut into the Pawcatuck River, crews have fished it out.

Three workers in a boat circled the car as crews on land slowly pulled it through the water, up the bank and onto land.

Christopher White, the co-owner of Lohibition Boutique, said he could see the car from his shops window as the rivers rapids pushed it down into Westerly.

His security cameras caught police cars, flashing lights and chaos are they worked to help the driver Monday night.

“It’s wild, I mean, it’s a strange thing to see in the middle of the holiday season,” White said.

Incredible video from Monday night shows Pawcatuck and Westerly firefighters working together as they take a dinghy into the frigid water to pull the driver onto a float and to safety.

“The middle of night in winter, they jump out of bed and come, you know, do what they’re supposed to do,” White said. “Being an elderly gentleman and being in the frigid water, you know, and I’m sure it wasn’t a good situation for them. They definitely saved him, for sure.”

Westerly police say the driver is now home and recovering.

