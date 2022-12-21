LawCall
Capitol Police crime stats report high number of felony arrests

(WLBT)
By Roslyn Anderson
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 6:12 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson’s mayor and residents are speaking out about alleged harsh treatment by Capitol Police in the city. Monday night, some shared their concerns during a community forum.

Prior to the meeting, Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell talked about the department’s mission and arrests aimed at taking violent offenders off the streets. The Capitol Police Department has more than 105 officers, with more than 30 on patrol. The agency is funded for 115 officers.

According to Commissioner Tindell, in the last six months, the department has made about 170 felony arrests and over 100 misdemeanor arrests. In addition, they have issued over 1,600 citations. Officers have seized eight pounds of marijuana, 2.3 ounces of meth, and hundreds of dosages of crack cocaine and fentanyl.

“We were tasked with growing the Capitol Police into a true police force,” said Tindell. “And Chief Bo Luckey and his team have taken that challenge and have started their process of growing the Capitol Police.”

However, Monday’s community forum revealed concerns from residents and city leaders about that growth and a lack of transparency, with allegations of brutality and mistreatment by Capitol Police officers.

“Within that short stretch of time, they have had more officer-involved shootings than JPD, than the Clinton Police Department, than the Madison Police Department, all of us combined.”

During the community forum, there were also complaints that the state-funded agency is not transparent and not accountable to citizens.

“If you enforce the law in your community, talk about why you enforce those laws because we signed up to do this job to provide public safety, and we at Jackson Police Department are committed to doing that,” said JPD Chief James Davis.

In reaction to allegations of abuse, the Department of Public Safety and Capitol Police said in part that they will continue to work with city leaders, community partners, and state leadership to improve safety within the capital city.

Tindell said their efforts in the CCID allow JPD to focus on other areas so the entire city can be safer.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

