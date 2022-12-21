LawCall
Abandoned newborn baby found dead; police search for mother

The Tucson Police Department said officers were called to the 600 block of West Alturas Road...
The Tucson Police Department said officers were called to the 600 block of West Alturas Road around 1 p.m. Sunday.(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By KOLD News 13 Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 11:23 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD/Gray News) – An unidentified baby was found dead in Tucson over the weekend.

The Tucson Police Department said officers were called to the 600 block of West Alturas Road around 1 p.m. Sunday.

Police said authorities tried to revive the infant, but it was too late.

Police are now looking for the baby’s mother to ensure that she is safe and healthy. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

No further information was available as of Wednesday.

Arizona is a Safe Haven state, which means anyone who has a newborn they cannot care for can leave the infant with any EMT, fire station, or hospital, no questions asked.

