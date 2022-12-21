68-year-old pedestrian hit, killed in Clinton

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 68-year-old pedestrian in Clinton has died after a wreck Tuesday night.

Clinton Police say Donald Brumfield was attempting to cross Highway 80 on foot when he was hit by a 2008 silver Ford Focus, traveling westbound on Highway 80.

Brumfield died on the scene.

The area is near the Walmart in Clinton.

The driver of the vehicle immediately pulled over and cooperated thoroughly with the officers on the scene, officials say. Authorities say the driver was not under the influence of any substances or impaired.

