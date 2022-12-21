3 On Your Side given exclusive look at Curtis plant winterization efforts ahead of cold front

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - With the cooler temperatures an ominous prelude to a severe cold front coming in later this week, a maintenance worker wrapped insulation around an exposed pipe outside the raw water pump house at the O.B. Curtis Treatment Plant.

The line was installed this summer during the previous water crisis after the main feeder line malfunctioned.

It injects potassium permanganate into the untreated water as it comes into the facility - one of the first steps during the treatment process.

“This line hasn’t lived through the winters like we’ve had, so we’re insulating as we go,” said Ted Henifin, the third-party manager put in charge of the city’s water system. “We’re adding insulation around many lines in preparation.”

On Wednesday, Henifin granted 3 On Your Side an exclusive tour of the Curtis plant to give us a first-hand look at what’s being done to prepare the facility for the cold weather.

The tour came a little more than a day before an arctic front is expected to move into the metro Thursday, bringing with it several days of sub-freezing temperatures.

Low temperatures will likely range from the single digits, with highs near or below freezing for much of the area Friday and Saturday.

The last time the city experienced consecutive days of arctic temperatures, equipment at the plant froze, cutting production at the facility by more than half. As a result, many of the plant’s 43,000 customers were left with little or no running water.

Nevertheless, Henifin felt good about what had been done to shore up the plant by Wednesday morning.

However, he still didn’t guarantee those efforts would be enough to prevent customers from seeing an interruption in service.

“All I can say is we’re doing as much as we possibly can to be prepared,” he said. “But at the end of the day, Mother Nature may or may not beat us as well.”

Helping with the effort is Jacobs Engineering. Henifin brought on the Dallas-based firm to help assess staffing and maintenance needs at the plant.

Operations and maintenance staffers from the company are also on-site assessing the plant and supplementing city staff until the company can on board full-time.

“First and foremost, the staff that are here, they need their accolades, because they’re working hard,” said Dennis Burrell, transition assessment manager with Jacobs. “There’s been a lot of work that’s been done here.”

In addition to wrapping pipes, crews have installed heaters at the plant’s chemical house and begun running the raw water screens non-stop to prevent them from freezing.

“They don’t run like this all the time, because it would waste water,” Henifin said, standing on top of the pump house. “Normally, we let them sit and bring them up and wash them... This is a freeze-protection method.”

Interim Third-Party Manager Ted Henifin displays the Curtis plant's water screens in action.

The screens are located at the top of the raw water pump facility and designed to filter out debris as water comes into the plant. During the February 2021 crisis, the screens froze, preventing much of the water from the Barnett Reservoir from coming in.

“You go to northern states, and these are indoors,” Henifin, a 40-year public works veteran, said. “If Mississippi was experiencing the effects of climate change at the time the plant was built, this would be enclosed.”

Curtis is located on property off of Lake Harbour Drive in Ridgeland. The plant came online in the late 1980s or early 1990s and was expanded in 2007.

It can treat up 50 million gallons of water a day.

To do that, it brings in water from the Barnett Reservoir, which it then runs through either its conventional or membrane filtration side.

On the conventional side, water is allowed to settle in large basins as part of the treatment process. To get to the membrane system, water is brought in and diverted past the conventional basins before it is pushed through membrane filters.

Henifin says it would take a hard, deep freeze to impact the oxidation and conventional basins. Even if water freezes on the surface, it will still flow through underneath.

Other parts of the plant are more susceptible, though, including the chemical house, which uses a series of small diameter pipelines to feed chemicals into the plant.

“It’s a critical spot,” he said.

Chemicals housed there include soda ash and caustic soda, which help with the water’s pH, as well as alum, which is used as a coagulation agent, to bind and remove debris particles. Other chemicals feeding into the water from the facility include sodium chlorite, fluoride, potassium permanganate and polymers, the latter of which are used for drying and consolidating sludge.

A network of small diameter pipes disperses soda ash at the Curtis plant. (WLBT)

To keep those chemical lines from freezing, crews have repurposed the heating and cooling units brought in by the Mississippi State Department of Health during the August/September crisis.

In August, the state temporarily took over operations at Curtis after flooding took raw water pumps and other equipment there out of service.

Tents were brought in to help accommodate the influx of workers that came in to help shore up the facility.

“We’re fortunate maybe that we had this disaster and some of the resources that the health department had brought out included heating and cooling units for the many tents set up at the Curtis plant,” he said at a media briefing on Monday. “We’ve repurposed some of those. So, now we’ve got heat actually going into the chemical building.”

At least one heating and cooling unit had been set up to divert heat into the chlorine room, while another one had helped raised the temperature in the main chemical house to at least 60 degrees.

Meanwhile, the membrane system, which for years has been exposed to the elements, also has been enclosed, something that will mean additional protection as freezing weather moves in.

Even with the improvements the plant remains fragile. “It doesn’t have full redundancies. It doesn’t have a full maintenance crew,” Henifin said. “It doesn’t have a full maintenance crew... We’re still dealing with some basic issues, such as doors that don’t shut.”

