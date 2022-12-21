15 JSU Tigers, 8 starters enter transfer portal following departure of Deion Sanders

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Fifteen Jackson State Tigers have entered the transfer portal following the departure of head coach Deion Sanders.

According to On3 Sports, the double-digit pool of former Tigers have entered their names in the portal alongside roughly 1,400 players since the portal opened on December 5, including 8 former starters.

Coach Prime’s two sons, starting quarterback Shedeur Sanders and starting safety Shilo Sanders entered the portal as expected. Former 5-star athlete Travis Hunter, defensive lineman KaTron Evans, safety Cam’Ron Slimon-Craig, kicker Alejandro Mata, wide receiver Kevin Coleman Jr., and pass rusher Nyles Gaddy round out the former starters looking for new homes.

Shedeur Sanders signed with Colorado, where his father is now head coach, Wednesday, with his older brother Shilo expected to follow.

Hunter announced he would release his commitment once his YouTube page reaches 100k subscribers.

Defensive back Kevin Wiggins pulled his name out of the transfer portal to stay in the capital city.

Despite the losses, now head coach of JSU, T.C. Taylor, has landed two transfers from the portal from the PAC-12, including former 4-star Oregon wide receiver Seven McGee and an offensive lineman formerly of USC.

Jackson State currently has 12 commits in the 2023 class thus far during the early National Signing Day period. Coach Taylor has since teased that more commits are expected.

Stand by…..👀 — T.C. Taylor (@CoachTaylor010) December 21, 2022

