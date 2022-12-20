Woman charged with robbing grocery store with BB gun, assaulting officers

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A woman has been charged after reportedly robbing a Lubbock grocery store disguised in a wig and armed with a BB gun and then assaulting officers during her arrest.

Officers responded to the United Supermarkets store at 2630 Parkway Dr. on Dec. 5 for reports of an armed robbery, according to a police report.

Police stated 29-year-old Ashley Hartness was seen stealing items from the store. Video footage reviewed by police showed Hartness wearing a blonde wig while going down the aisles and hiding items in a large bag. When confronted by the store manager, Hartness opened the bag, saying “this is a gun.” She showed him what he believed to be a real firearm.

The store manager then called the police and stated Hartness had left the building.

Officers found Hartness, who had removed her wig, at a nearby Family Dollar. She was taken into custody and driven back to the crime scene.

When Hartness was informed she was being arrested, she became upset and stated she was innocent, according to the report.

She demanded to have the manager identify her face-to-face. The report stated he was able to positively identify her and she became more upset, cursing at police.

The officer opened the door to his vehicle to buckle Hartness’ seatbelt when she became “very aggressive” and spit in his face, according to the report. During the drive from Family Dollar, Hartness had requested some fresh air and the officer had rolled down a backseat window. When trying to roll up the window during the altercation, Hartness attempted to climb out of the vehicle.

The officer opened the door and saw one of her hands had become free of the handcuffs. While pulling her from the door, Hartness turned and struck the officer in the head with the free handcuff, according to the report.

Police quickly took her down; during the struggle, she spit on another officer. Hartness also was left with an injury to the head. She was taken to UMC for treatment, where she apologized. She told officers she thought the BB gun she was carrying was a real firearm and that she would be going to federal prison. She also said she was coming down from methamphetamine use.

Hartness was later booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center and is being held on a $50,000 bond.

She was indicted on one count of assault of a peace officer Tuesday afternoon.

