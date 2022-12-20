LawCall
Warren Co. deputies searching for five suspects involved in early morning drug store burglary

Warren Co. deputies are searching for five suspects who allegedly broke into a drug store...
Warren Co. deputies are searching for five suspects who allegedly broke into a drug store Tuesday morning.(Warren Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 1:19 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Warren County sheriff’s deputies are searching for five masked suspects they say broke into a pharmacy Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred at approximately 4:20 a.m. at the Helping Hand Pharmacy.

Deputies were on the scene within minutes, but the suspects had already fled the scene.

They were last seen headed north on U.S. 61 on foot.

Between 4 and 4:18 a.m., a suspect’s vehicle was parked along U.S. 61′s south-bound lane before Culkin Bridge.

Anyone with more information is asked to call investigators at (601) 636-1761.

