Things To Know Tuesday, December 20

1. Surveillance shows suspect fired multiple shots into vehicle in Kroger parking lot before fleeing

Surveillance video released by Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones sheds more light on the Sunday night shooting at the I-55 North Kroger in Jackson. A suspect wearing a light and dark-colored coat appears to fire multiple shots into a sedan in the grocery store’s parking lot before he flees outside of the camera’s view. The suspect is believed to have gotten into a black SUV seen driving behind the victim’s vehicle shortly before the shooting. A second video shows the alleged shooter, and two others leave the store. The other suspects include a man seen wearing a black sweater, white pants and sneakers, and a woman wearing a dark jacket and glasses.

2. Hospitals detail impacts of strained ICU capacity in Mississippi

You’ve heard warnings about full hospitals. It was a real problem during COVID surges the last couple of years. While the virus is less of a problem now, the strain it put on the healthcare system is lingering. Mississippi hospitals are struggling to get the sickest patients to intensive care units. “The system is not well. Our health care system throughout the state and really throughout the country is not well. We have insufficient staff,” said Dr. W. Mark Horne, Chief Medical Officer at South Central Medical Center. On December 8, the state health officer held a briefing and expressed a concern for ICU capacity. At that time, there were 65 ICU beds available in the state, and only 27 of those at the larger level one and two hospitals. We’re following up and checking with hospitals on what they’re seeing.

3. A community forum focuses on claims of mistreatment by Capitol Police

Serious claims and concerns about Capitol Police officers and their treatment of Jackson residents were made at a community forum Monday night at a Jackson church. Family members of 25-year-old Jaylen Lewis, who was shot by Capitol Police in September and died a few days later, spoke at the meeting. Lewis’ sister says the family still wants answers they are not getting. Latasha Smith says she was shot in the arm inside her apartment bedroom by a Capitol Police officer, and she is still waiting for a response. Hinds County District Attorney Jodie Owens, Police Chief James Davis, and Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba addressed the concerns, the need for transparency, and why many citizens are fearful.

