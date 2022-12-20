LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Magic of Lights
WLBT Holiday Gift Guide
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Suspects arrested in connection with shooting at I-55 North Kroger

Deputies responded to a shooting at the Kroger at I-55 North in Jackson.
Deputies responded to a shooting at the Kroger at I-55 North in Jackson.(WLBT)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Three suspects, including the alleged shooter, have been arrested in connection with the Sunday night shooting at the I-55 North Kroger in Jackson.

“Charges and identification of suspects expected to be released shortly,” Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said in a Tweet. “The investigation is ongoing.”

On Sunday, sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene of the I-55 North Kroger in Northeast Jackson after two people there were shot.

Both victims were transported to the University of Mississippi Medical Center for treatment. The latest conditions of the victims were not immediately known Tuesday afternoon.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nason is one of three people arrested in connection with stealing parts at the Nissan plant,...
CMU board member arrested for allegedly stealing parts at Nissan plant, Canton mayor confirms
Surveillance shows suspect fired multiple shots into vehicle in Kroger parking lot before fleeing
Surveillance shows suspect fired multiple shots into vehicle in Kroger parking lot before fleeing
David Nicholas Smith
Owner arrested after lineman attacked by five ‘full-blooded’ pit bulls
Stonebridge is one of the properties managed by Ridgway Lane.
Ex-property manager sentenced to 4.5 years after pleading guilty to embezzling HOA money
Brandon daycare at center of viral Facebook post cleared of all wrongdoing

Latest News

WLBT at 4p
Judge Jess Dickinson
Judge: Election commissioner likely won’t be able to use ‘selective prosecution’ as defense in embezzlement case
Meshell Hale - EBRSO
Woman found guilty of poisoning her boyfriend sentenced to life in prison; judge grants bond during appeal
Ashley Hartness, 29
Woman charged with robbing grocery store with BB gun, assaulting officers