Suspects arrested in connection with shooting at I-55 North Kroger

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Three suspects, including the alleged shooter, have been arrested in connection with the Sunday night shooting at the I-55 North Kroger in Jackson.

“Charges and identification of suspects expected to be released shortly,” Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said in a Tweet. “The investigation is ongoing.”

On Sunday, sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene of the I-55 North Kroger in Northeast Jackson after two people there were shot.

Both victims were transported to the University of Mississippi Medical Center for treatment. The latest conditions of the victims were not immediately known Tuesday afternoon.

