LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Magic of Lights
WLBT Holiday Gift Guide
Mothers of Murdered Sons

State agencies pay high cost of inflation according to State Auditor’s report

Report looks at the cost of fuel, electricity, food and supplies
By Maggie Wade
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 10:33 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The high cost of inflation is costing taxpayers more in their homes and to run state government.

White says he hopes this report will help budget writers anticipate where their costs will he...
White says he hopes this report will help budget writers anticipate where their costs will he higher in coming months.(WLBT)

The State Auditor’s office released a report Monday showing the increase for almost everything agencies purchase, from fuel and electricity to food and asphalt.

Shad White says families are hurting from inflation every time they go to a gas station or grocery store, and dollars for state government won’t go as far.

White says law enforcement agencies may be forced to cut patrols in the future if gas prices...
White says law enforcement agencies may be forced to cut patrols in the future if gas prices remain high.(WLBT)

The Mississippi Department of Public Safety has spent up to $750,000 for increased fuel prices. According to the report, law enforcement agencies may be forced to cut patrols in the future if gas prices remain high.

The Auditor’s report also shows the Mississippi Department of Transportation may not be able to complete all its scheduled projects at their original costs due to rising prices for supplies like asphalt and drainage pipes. You can see the full report here.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance shows suspect fired multiple shots into vehicle in Kroger parking lot before fleeing
Surveillance shows suspect fired multiple shots into vehicle in Kroger parking lot before fleeing
Nason is one of three people arrested in connection with stealing parts at the Nissan plant,...
CMU board member arrested for allegedly stealing parts at Nissan plant, Canton mayor confirms
Former employee smashes Cracker Barrel windows in Mississippi
Former employee smashes windows out of Cracker Barrel restaurant in Mississippi
David Nicholas Smith
Owner arrested after lineman attacked by five ‘full-blooded’ pit bulls
One dead, one arrested at shooting outside Hazlehurst pool hall

Latest News

Family members and a woman who said she was shot by a Capitol Police officer are asking for...
A community forum focuses on claims of mistreatment by Capitol Police
WLBT at 10p
Kirk Whittington, Jeremy Baham, Michael McGuire, Jason Jenkins, Marlon Johnson, and Charles...
Multiple men charged in Pike County prostitution case
Surveillance shows suspect fired multiple shots into vehicle in Kroger parking lot before fleeing