Sheriff names 3 charged with murder of Lake High School football star

SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Scott County Sheriff Mike Lee has named three men charged with murder in the October shooting death of Travis Jones, a Lake High School football star.

Cenarius Morgan and Joshua Nicks, both of Forest, and Tyrus Tillman of Lake remain in custody two months after their arrest. Tillman, a juvenile, has been charged as an adult.

According to Sheriff Lee, the victim’s older brother, who had been driving the car in front of Jones, had been the intended target of the shooting on Johnson Town Road.

Bond was set at $500,000 for each of the three murder suspects. The case awaits a grand jury ruling early next year.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.