LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Magic of Lights
WLBT Holiday Gift Guide
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Police: Man charged after making alleged pipe bomb at work

Timothy David Ahler
Timothy David Ahler(West Virginia Regional Jail & Correctional Facility Authority)
By Martina Bills
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Huntington man is in jail after police said he made what appeared to be a pipe bomb at work.

Huntington police arrested Timothy David Ahler, 58, on Dec. 20 after responding to a call of a suspected explosive device at Huntington Steel.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court, Ahler’s co-worker called police after several incidents on Dec. 16.

The complaint states Ahler had been spoken to by a supervisor earlier that day and then made threats to another employee including “shooting him and his family for talking to him like a child.”

The other employees told police Ahler started welding materials together, according to the complaint.

The complaint then states other workers asked Ahler what he was doing and he replied, “making a Christmas gift for his supervisor.”

The co-workers then found what appeared to be a pipe bomb on Ahler’s desk.

Ahler is charged with making terroristic threats and is in the Western Regional jail.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nason is one of three people arrested in connection with stealing parts at the Nissan plant,...
CMU board member arrested for allegedly stealing parts at Nissan plant, Canton mayor confirms
Surveillance shows suspect fired multiple shots into vehicle in Kroger parking lot before fleeing
Surveillance shows suspect fired multiple shots into vehicle in Kroger parking lot before fleeing
David Nicholas Smith
Owner arrested after lineman attacked by five ‘full-blooded’ pit bulls
Stonebridge is one of the properties managed by Ridgway Lane.
Ex-property manager sentenced to 4.5 years after pleading guilty to embezzling HOA money
Brandon daycare at center of viral Facebook post cleared of all wrongdoing

Latest News

Meshell Hale - EBRSO
Woman found guilty of poisoning her boyfriend sentenced to life in prison; judge grants bond during appeal
Elementary students handmake holiday cards to spread cheer
Elementary students handmake holiday cards to spread cheer
Trent Myles Otts, 18, was arrested Monday on a charge of aggravated assault after a man was...
Teen arrested after Biloxi stabbing incident
Warren Co. deputies are searching for five suspects who allegedly broke into a drug store...
Warren Co. deputies searching for five suspects involved in early morning drug store burglary