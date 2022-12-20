LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Magic of Lights
WLBT Holiday Gift Guide
Mothers of Murdered Sons

NYPD: Woman caught taking Christmas gifts from Robert De Niro’s home

Investigators say there was no interaction between De Niro and the suspected thief. (WABC)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 3:17 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - New York City police arrested a woman for allegedly burglarizing actor Robert De Niro’s Manhattan townhome on Monday.

Thirty-year-old Shanice Aviles was spotted entering De Niro’s home around 2:45 in the morning, police said.

Aviles allegedly began bagging up the actor’s presents from under his Christmas tree.

Officers spotted Aviles and knew her as a serial burglary suspect with 26 prior arrests.

Police took her into custody without realizing she was allegedly robbed the actor’s home, according to the department.

Investigators say there was no interaction between De Niro and the suspected thief.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nason is one of three people arrested in connection with stealing parts at the Nissan plant,...
CMU board member arrested for allegedly stealing parts at Nissan plant, Canton mayor confirms
Surveillance shows suspect fired multiple shots into vehicle in Kroger parking lot before fleeing
Surveillance shows suspect fired multiple shots into vehicle in Kroger parking lot before fleeing
David Nicholas Smith
Owner arrested after lineman attacked by five ‘full-blooded’ pit bulls
Stonebridge is one of the properties managed by Ridgway Lane.
Ex-property manager sentenced to 4.5 years after pleading guilty to embezzling HOA money
Brandon daycare at center of viral Facebook post cleared of all wrongdoing

Latest News

Investigators say there was no interaction between De Niro and the suspected thief.
Robert De Niro leaves home after burglary
FILE - The bill includes about $772.5 billion for non-defense discretionary programs and $858...
Lawmakers unveil bill to avoid gov’t shutdown, boost Ukraine
FILE - North Korea says it “succeeded” in the static firing of a high-thrust solid-fuel motor...
North Korea threatens strong military steps against Japan
Thousands of fans lined up in the middle of the night to try to get a glimpse of the Argentina...
Huge crowds welcome Argentina team after World Cup victory