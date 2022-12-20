LawCall
Multiple men charged in Pike County prostitution case

Kirk Whittington, Jeremy Baham, Michael McGuire, Jason Jenkins, Marlon Johnson, and Charles Lofton(Pike County Sheriff's Office)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 8:13 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PIKE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Multiple men were charged with procuring prostitution in Pike County.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office says Kirk Whittington, Jeremy Baham, Michael McGuire, Jason Jenkins, Marlon Johnson, and Charles Lofton were involved.

A $500 bond was set for each of the men.

