Judge: Election commissioner likely won’t be able to use ‘selective prosecution’ as defense in embezzlement case

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - When her trial begins in January, Toni Johnson likely won’t be able to argue that she’s being prosecuted because of her race.

Tuesday, Justice Jess Dickinson said he would approve a motion from the District Attorney’s Office to prevent her attorney from using “selective prosecution” as a defense.

The decision was one of several blows dealt to the Hinds County District 2 Election Commissioner’s defense during a show cause hearing Tuesday at the Hinds County Courthouse.

Dickinson also denied requests to subpoena records for key figures involved in the state TANF scandal, and for attendance and salary records for a fellow election commissioner who is expected to be a major witness in the case.

However, the special appointed judge said he would allow the defendant’s attorney to subpoena records to Hinds County, including board of supervisors’ minutes, invoices and other items related to the case.

Johnson is expected to go to trial in January. She is facing 26 felony counts related to the embezzlement and misuse of hundreds of thousands of dollars in election grant money the county received to keep voters safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The county received more than $1.8 million from the Center for Tech and Civic Life and the Schwarzenegger Institute.

Instead of being used to keep voters safe, though, the state argues that hundreds of thousands of dollars allegedly went for contracts that were never fulfilled and for items Johnson herself purchased for personal use.

The two-hour hearing not only focused on the merits of the arguments, but on the timing of Johnson’s motions, and whether they should be filed now or after the trial if she is convicted.

After several rounds of questions to attorneys, the judge intimated that he likely would hand down a ruling saying that Johnson would have to file any motions related to selective prosecution after her criminal case concluded.

Johnson’s attorney, Lisa Ross, continues to argue her client is being targeted because of her race, and that other, white state leaders have not been prosecuted for their alleged roles in the TANF scandal.

TANF is Temporary Assistance for Needy Families. Tens of millions of dollars in TANF funds were misspent.

Three individuals, including John Davis, the former director of the Mississippi Department of Human Services, pleaded guilty for their involvement, as did mother and son duo Nancy and Zach New, who were said to have bribed officials and invested millions in TANF dollars into private companies.

Dickinson asked Ross how her client was being selectively prosecuted when those three are white. “Racial discrimination is an awful thing... It’s very inappropriate to claim it... and use it unless there is a good faith basis,” he said.

Ross argued that the defendants the judge was referring to were unelected, while at least one elected official tied to the scandal had not been prosecuted.

That individual is former Gov. Phil Bryant, who has been implicated in the scandal through numerous reports in Mississippi Today.

“That’s who Ms. Johnson is compared to, not the News,” Ross said. “[The state] goes after Black elected officials. Why not go after white [officials], especially when one is the governor of Mississippi?”

Assistant District Attorney Gwen Agho corrected the record, saying that prior to the News and John Davis entering pleas, Ross did reference them in court briefings.

“The purpose of this is to distract from the real criminal activity Toni Johnson committed,” she said.

Dickinson, meanwhile, asked Ross if she had proof that Bryant was involved in a crime.

“Have you got something to show me more than Mississippi Today?” he asked. “You’re not going to persuade me by saying you read a newspaper article that the governor committed a crime, and you want to go and dig in the records. I’m not going to allow you to do that.”

Ross, who alleges a file related to the former governor’s actions has been given to District Attorney Jody Owens and that his office has refused to prosecute, says she can’t provide that information without discovery.

Dickinson dealt another blow to Ross’ case, when he said he would not to allow her to go after Jackson Public Schools attendance records for Kidada Brown.

Brown, also an election commissioner, is a teacher at Lanier High School. She is a potential witness in the case.

Ross told the judge that she was seeking attendance records of Brown to counter any testimony presented.

Dickinson, though, said he didn’t see anything in her proposed subpoena related specifically to Brown. “What I see in this subpoena are [records for] all employees,” he said. “That is not a subpoena for records of someone who you think is a witness in this case.”

Agho also questioned why Ross needed information on the potential witness, saying the information requested was not relevant.

“It appears to be... witness intimidation, to go to her place of work to get her salary and leave time,” Agho said. “It has no relevance at all, whether Kidada Brown is sick at home, at work or at the Election Commission... It’s overreach.”

