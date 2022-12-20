JPS students gifted with guitars for Christmas

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - 601 Studios gifted seven Jackson Public School District students with guitars for Christmas.

The music and arts academy presented students at Brinkley Middle School and Casey Elementary School with a brand new guitar, along with a case and accessories.

The students’ faces lit up with joy as they received their gifts, and they couldn’t wait to start learning how to play.

Included in the Give a Guitar for Christmas project are also a series of lessons to help students begin their musical journey.

With help from teachers, the studio pre-selected students, passionate about music and interested in learning how to play the guitar.

