JPS students gifted with guitars for Christmas(601 Studios Music and Arts Academy)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 1:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - 601 Studios gifted seven Jackson Public School District students with guitars for Christmas.

The music and arts academy presented students at Brinkley Middle School and Casey Elementary School with a brand new guitar, along with a case and accessories.

The students’ faces lit up with joy as they received their gifts, and they couldn’t wait to start learning how to play.

Included in the Give a Guitar for Christmas project are also a series of lessons to help students begin their musical journey.

With help from teachers, the studio pre-selected students, passionate about music and interested in learning how to play the guitar.

