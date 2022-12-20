LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Magic of Lights
WLBT Holiday Gift Guide
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Inner city garden receives anonymous donation to help feed more in the community

By Roslyn Anderson
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 7:17 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An inner-city garden that was created to offer free food has evolved into a non-profit organization. The spot on Powers Avenue has the goal of feeding more people. A huge donation received Monday is helping make that a reality.

“I’m so very grateful. I’m still overwhelmed. It’s still hard to believe,” said Norma Michael.

Monday morning, the Sharing Is Caring Neighborhood Block Garden creator Michael left Bolton with a $5,000.00 anonymous donation for the non-profit. An effort spearheaded by Congressman Bennie Thompson, who saw her story of purchasing an empty lot and converting it into a garden to feed the elderly and other residents.

“There have been many times when I have wondered how am I gonna be able to have funding to do the things that I need to do in this garden for it to be successful,” said Michael. “And I’m grateful that Congressman Thompson took the time to read the article.”

It has grown to a focal point of sharing, from a water giveaway for the elderly during the September water crisis to a recycling site for those bottles and more. The funds will provide more fresh vegetables for the community.

“It’s gonna mean so much for the garden and the people in the block. I’ll be able to grow more things,” said the community gardener. “I’ll be able to do some more research on doing better with growing things. I’ll be able to have a greenhouse.”

Michael also received a Certificate of Special Congressional Recognition for her work for the community. The retiree now has plans to expand composting. She and non-profit Vice President Nicole Williams were laying down straw Monday to insulate recently planted seeds for the next harvest.

“I really hope that other people will look into land, start gardening, and share with the people in their block,” added Michael. “We can feed the community one block at a time.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance shows suspect fired multiple shots into vehicle in Kroger parking lot before fleeing
Surveillance shows suspect fired multiple shots into vehicle in Kroger parking lot before fleeing
Nason is one of three people arrested in connection with stealing parts at the Nissan plant,...
CMU board member arrested for allegedly stealing parts at Nissan plant, Canton mayor confirms
Former employee smashes Cracker Barrel windows in Mississippi
Former employee smashes windows out of Cracker Barrel restaurant in Mississippi
David Nicholas Smith
Owner arrested after lineman attacked by five ‘full-blooded’ pit bulls
One dead, one arrested at shooting outside Hazlehurst pool hall

Latest News

Surveillance shows suspect fired multiple shots into vehicle in Kroger parking lot before fleeing
Hospitals detail impacts of strained ICU capacity in Mississippi
“I was relieved and excited,” UMMC patients covered by Blue Cross Blue Shield after coverage agreements are made
Henifin discusses plans to address water system needs in the event of a winter water crisis....
Can Jackson avoid another winter water crisis? Leaders are hopeful but not making promises.