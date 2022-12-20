Inner city garden receives anonymous donation to help feed more in the community

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An inner-city garden that was created to offer free food has evolved into a non-profit organization. The spot on Powers Avenue has the goal of feeding more people. A huge donation received Monday is helping make that a reality.

“I’m so very grateful. I’m still overwhelmed. It’s still hard to believe,” said Norma Michael.

Monday morning, the Sharing Is Caring Neighborhood Block Garden creator Michael left Bolton with a $5,000.00 anonymous donation for the non-profit. An effort spearheaded by Congressman Bennie Thompson, who saw her story of purchasing an empty lot and converting it into a garden to feed the elderly and other residents.

“There have been many times when I have wondered how am I gonna be able to have funding to do the things that I need to do in this garden for it to be successful,” said Michael. “And I’m grateful that Congressman Thompson took the time to read the article.”

It has grown to a focal point of sharing, from a water giveaway for the elderly during the September water crisis to a recycling site for those bottles and more. The funds will provide more fresh vegetables for the community.

“It’s gonna mean so much for the garden and the people in the block. I’ll be able to grow more things,” said the community gardener. “I’ll be able to do some more research on doing better with growing things. I’ll be able to have a greenhouse.”

Michael also received a Certificate of Special Congressional Recognition for her work for the community. The retiree now has plans to expand composting. She and non-profit Vice President Nicole Williams were laying down straw Monday to insulate recently planted seeds for the next harvest.

“I really hope that other people will look into land, start gardening, and share with the people in their block,” added Michael. “We can feed the community one block at a time.”

