First Alert Forecast:

By Dave Roberts
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 6:13 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Soggy conditions are expected overnight across central Mississippi as rain spreads overhead from west to east. It will also be a cold rain as temperatures hold steady in the 30s and 40s through early Tuesday morning. Showers and a few thunderstorms will remain possible into the start of our Tuesday before rain chances taper off throughout the day. We should start to see drier weather by the afternoon hours with temperatures staying below normal in the upper 40s to lower 50s. A much stronger cold front will dive in from the northwest by late Thursday bringing big changes to our weather. Some showers and potentially flurries are possible with this boundary, the big story will be the arctic blast behind the front. An Alert Day is in place for Friday for the dangerously cold weather that will invade much of the region. Temperatures by Friday morning will be in the 10s with wind chills near and below 0. We likely won’t see temperatures rise above freezing until Sunday afternoon for Christmas. Make sure to remember the 4 P’s (people, pets, pipe, and plants). Improvements in our temperatures will continue into next week.

