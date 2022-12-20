LawCall
First Alert Forecast: cold rains taper late Tuesday; bitter cold looms late week

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 4:48 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TUESDAY: Periods of rain will continue through the start of Tuesday, though gradually, rain showers will come to an end into the afternoon. Expect clouds to be steady throughout the day with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Skies will turn partially cloudy overnight with lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

WEDNESDAY: In between systems, we’ll get a chance for a bit of filtered sunshine to make its presence known through mid-week. Expect morning 30s and 40s to give way to a seasonable afternoon of the middle and upper 50s. Clouds will tend to thicken overnight with lows in the 40s into early Thursday.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Thursday will be a big transition day across central and southwest Mississippi as a sharp Arctic cold front will drop into the region Thursday evening, pushing temperatures into the 10s for lows, with near-zero degree wind chills by early Friday after topping out in the upper 50s to lower and middle 60s. Rain could briefly mix with sleet or flurries Thursday evening as the cold air invades the area. An ALERT DAY is in place Friday as temperatures will likely stay below freezing for about 48-60 hours into Christmas weekend. This dangerous cold could cause issues for people, pets & livestock, as well as household pipes and strain infrastructure. Take the time now to prepare the 4 Ps before we get to the cold and prepare your home before you head off on vacation. We’ll see highs get back above freezing by Christmas Day, though we won’t shake the cold until mid-next week.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Latest News

