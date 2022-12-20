First Alert Forecast: bitter cold to move in by late week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After a soggy start to the day, showers will gradually taper off throughout this afternoon. Temperatures, however, will still be on the chilly side with highs in the upper 40s under a mostly cloudy sky. We should continue to see drier conditions this evening and overnight as the disturbance continues to exit farther east. Expect low temperatures tonight to fall to the upper 30s to lower 40s as clouds hang overhead.

Our weather will remain quiet for Wednesday as you’re getting out and about doing last minute Christmas shopping. Temperatures tomorrow afternoon will be slightly closer to normal in the middle 50s. We will fall back to the 40s through the overnight period into early Thursday morning.

We should be able to see slightly warmer temperatures in the lower 60s by Thursday afternoon before a strong cold front dives by Thursday evening. There could be some showers and potentially flurries along this front, but the big story will be the arctic air funneling in behind it. Temperatures will be in the teens by Friday morning with dangerous wind chills near and below zero. An Alert Day is currently in place for Friday for the brutal cold. We are expecting to stay below freezing all Friday and possibly Saturday long. Make sure you protect your pipes, pets, and check in on people. Temperatures Sunday afternoon should be able to rise to the middle and upper 30s as we start to see a warm up into next week.

