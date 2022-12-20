Elementary students handmake holiday cards to spread cheer

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Students at Casey Elementary School are hoping to spread holiday cheer across Jackson.

Elementary students created handmade cards with inspirational, personal holiday greetings.

The hope is simple: to make a difference.

Gifted Casey Elementary School Teacher, Kim Lovato, had a talk with students about generosity, what it means to give, and various types of gifts.

Students responded to the assignment with gifts from the heart.

The cards will be delivered to one of the school’s community partners, who will distribute the greetings to as many facilities as possible.

