A community forum focuses on claims of mistreatment by Capitol Police

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Serious claims and concerns about Capitol Police officers and their treatment of Jackson residents were made at a community forum Monday night at a Jackson church.

Pickett says his son was beaten by a Capitol Police officer and he like so many others wants answers. (WLBT)

Family members of 25-year-old Jaylen Lewis, who was shot by Capitol Police in September and died a few days later, spoke at the meeting. Lewis’ sister says the family still wants answers they are not getting. Latasha Smith says she was shot in the arm inside her apartment bedroom by a Capitol Police officer, and she is still waiting for a response.

Hinds County District Attorney Jodie Owens, Police Chief James Davis, and Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba addressed the concerns, the need for transparency, and why many citizens are fearful.

Davis told the audience transparency and accessibility are critical to good law enforcement. (WLBT)

Smith says she was afraid to speak out but wants her voice to be heard to bring change to how citizens are being mistreated.

Smith says she wants her voice to be heard and the Capitol Police officer who shot her held accountable. (WLBT)

Latasha Smith said, “The Capitol Police shot me, and I told him, I said, ‘You shot me.’ And he came out, and they loaded me into AMR, and another Capitol Police was a woman, with her smart-mouthed, disrespectful self. I said, ‘Ma’am, just please get away from me because your man shot me.’”

“Whether or not you have a personal experience to talk about as it relates to the Capitol Complex Police or policing in any regard, I want you to know that this situation affects you,” Mayor Lumumba said. Because if we remain silent, if we don’t speak out to it, then there’s only a matter of time before it will find its way to your door.”

The meeting was organized by Bishop Dwayne Pickett. Pickett says his son was beaten by a Capitol Police officer. He says representatives from Capitol Police were invited but did not attend the forum.

We received this response from a spokesperson for Capitol Police. Bailey Martin says, “Capitol Police, the Department of Public Safety, nor the Commissioner received an invitation to the forum. The Department of Public Safety and Capitol Police are committed to improving safety within the capital city. As always, the Commissioner and his leadership will continue to work with city leaders, community partners, and state leadership to further reach that goal.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.