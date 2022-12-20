Can Jackson avoid another winter water crisis? Leaders are hopeful but not making promises.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson city leaders are hoping for the best but bracing for the worst, with an arctic front expected to move into the metro area later this week.

That front is expected to bring several days of sub-freezing temperatures, which leaders say could pummel Jackson’s already fragile water system.

“The cold front will come in on Thursday, and by Friday morning, we will see temperatures in the teens. Temperatures will stay below freezing through much of the weekend, some 48 to 72 hours,” said Bill Parker, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

“We can get above freezing, maybe on Christmas morning... but it will only be for about an hour or two and then we’ll go back below freezing.”

The last time days of sub-freezing temperatures came through, the city’s water system was ravaged. In 2018, two arctic blasts caused some 300 water main breaks across Jackson, leaving customers with little to no water for days.

And in 2021, two more severe winter weather systems moved through the area, shutting down operations at Jackson’s main water treatment plant, again leaving customers without water.

“I do believe that we have made some improvements that are better than where we were two Februarys ago,” Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said Monday. “But we are in no position to promise that sustained arctic temperatures cannot have a significant impact on our water treatment facility and other areas of our infrastructure... So, we are going to prepare for the worst but pray for the best.”

Ted Henifin, the third-party manager put in charge of Jackson’s water system under a federal court order, says he’s already lining up resources to address any potential emergency.

“We’ve had Jacobs Engineering and Jacobs’ operations maintenance folks there that have been laser-focused on the approach of winter and cold weather,” he said. “We’ve got the systems in much better shape than they’ve probably ever been in, in preparation for cold weather.”

He points to the fact that the membrane system at the O.B. Curtis plant is completely enclosed, unlike in 2021.

He also points to repairs made to the plant’s raw water screens, the devices that filter out debris from the water brought into the plant. The screens froze during the 2021 crisis, in part, because they were not functioning properly at the time, he said.

“Basically, it’s a large screen that continues to move debris up and takes it out of the way of the flowing water. So, as the water comes in, stuff gets stuck to the screen, and the screen progresses upward to the point where it can be cleaned off,” Henifin explained. “We’re pretty confident we’ve got that resolved... and those screens are working the way they need to be working.”

Meanwhile, he says the city also has personnel in place to change the treatment process, as needed, if the water temperature drops.

“There are other factors, including the temperature of the water, that impact how much chemical you need,” he said. “We’ve got folks on the ground, including EPA, that weren’t here in 2021, to help figure out what needs to be changed as the water temperature changes.”

“So, from a plant perspective, I can’t guarantee that it’s going to be perfect... but we’re feeling pretty confident that our going to weather this storm.”

Henifin is more worried about the city’s distribution system, particularly the small diameter lines that carry water to customers’ homes and businesses.

Some 300 water main breaks occurred during the 2018 winter crisis. The cold front approaching the city this time is similar to the two that came through in late December 2017 and early 2018, according to Lance Perrilloux, also a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

“While a lot of work has been done over the years since the freeze, we haven’t really replaced hundreds of miles of piping,” he said. “I’ve harped on the small diameter piping now and probably at every public meeting and press conference I’ve been at. With 100 miles of two-inch galvanized pipe that’s not very deep, that’s going to be the area that we’re likely to see issues.”

The drastic change in temperatures could cause the ground to freeze and shift, causing the pipes to break.

Since 2017, more than 7,000 water main breaks have been reported across the capital city, with the majority of those likely occurring in the small diameter lines.

Henifin says he’s already reached out to Utility Constructors, a contractor the city previously used to repair pipes, and said the company is on standby.

“During the last freeze... they had four crews working basically 30 days to get that taken care of,” he said. “They’ve got five crews lined up now.”

Henifin also is speaking to a group called AshBritt, a Florida-based company that specializes in disaster response logistics.

The ITPM is expected to meet with the company this week to help draw up a water contingency plan, a requirement under the interim stipulated order approved by U.S. District Court Judge Henry Wingate.

The order, which was drawn up by the U.S. Department of Justice, EPA and the city of Jackson, is designed in part to make the city’s system more sustainable and to bring it into compliance with federal law.

It includes a list of priority projects, including creating a water contingency plan, to ensure the city is able to provide customers with water in the event services are again cut.

Jack Stanton, owner of the PJ’s Coffee franchise in Fondren, is hopeful the city is more prepared for any potential emergencies this time around but has already begun stocking up on water just in case.

“Being from New Orleans, boil water notices are not anything new, but it’s the duration. Once we get past the 48-hour point, it is logistically hard to find water,” he said. “I’m trying to get a little ahead of the curve.”

