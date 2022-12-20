Babysitter arrested after toddler suffers life-threatening injuries while in his care, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A toddler is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries and the man who was babysitting him is facing a cruelty charge, according to arrest records.

Tyshawn Brumfield (Source: Family)

A probable cause report shows Howard Youngblood, 36, of Baton Rouge, was arrested on a charge of second-degree cruelty to juveniles after TyShawn Brumfield, 22 months, was hospitalized on Thursday, Dec. 15, in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

Howard Youngblood (Baton Rouge Police Department)

The report added Youngblood said he found the child unresponsive and contacted emergency services, which resuscitated Brumfield and rushed him to the hospital.

According to the report, Youngblood told officers Brumfield fell on his front steps, but the doctor said, “the victim’s injuries were extensive and were in no way consistent with a fall.”

The doctor added the victim had bleeds inside his head, which was causing swelling that was causing, or had possibly already caused, brain damage.

Family members said the child is hooked up to a ventilator at the hospital and is still in critical condition.

“They (doctors) told me that it’s brain damage. He (TyShawn) suffered what they call forced blunt trauma to the head. And right now, even though we have all these other things with his bones in his back and stuff being broken and other things, the primary concern is that head injury,” said Shelia Parker, the boy’s grandmother.

Shelia Parker is little TyShawn’s grandmother, and is simply heartbroken at how something like this could happen to her precious grandbaby.

“I’m hurt, I’m angry, I’m angry. And I know that in the process of time, everything will be cleared up and the individual responsible for this, the court system is designed to deal with him according to the process,” said Parker.

Parker says the suspect was a friend of the child’s mother, who had absolutely no idea that he would do something like this to her child.

“I want to be able in a little while to hold my grandson. You know what I’m saying, I want to put my arms around him, because every time they touch him, when the nurses and the doctors touch him, he jumps and his heart rate go so high, because he thinks something is happening bad to him,” said Parker.

The grandmother says Tyshawn was sweet to everyone.

“My baby had a beautiful smile and he loved to (play) ball, he loved to eat, he loved to run around, he’s just friendly. And he’s quiet spirited, he wasn’t a bad child,” said Parker.

Now Parker is just hoping he recovers, so she and his entire family can show him the true meaning of love.

“I want to be able to hold him and let him know, I love you and there is love, you know. I want him to know that you are not never going to go through this pain here no more. That’s what I want him to know. I want him to know that he wont have to go through this kind of pain ever again in life. That’s all I want to do, I want to show him some love. I just want to hold him and rock him and let him know it’s going to get better. It’s going to get better, it’s going to get better. He needs to know it’s going to get better. Because that was very wrong, that was very wrong. And right now my grandbaby needs love, after being beaten and tortured like he’s been beaten and tortured. The only thing you could do through this is love him back. He needs love and prayer,” said Parker.

The family is asking everyone to keep TyShawn in your thoughts and prayers, as the road to recovery will be extremely difficult for him.

Youngblood was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

This investigation is ongoing.

