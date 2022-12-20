LawCall
6.4 magnitude earthquake shakes parts of northern California

A strong earthquake was measured in northern California on Tuesday morning.
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 5:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FERNDALE, Calif. (AP) — A magnitude 6.4 earthquake shook parts of northern California early Tuesday, jolting people awake, the U.S. Geological Survey said, and thousands were without power afterward.

No injuries were immediately reported following the earthquake, which occurred about 2:34 a.m. near Ferndale, a small community about 213 miles (343 kilometers) northwest of San Francisco.

Following the earthquake, more than 55,000 customers were reported to be without power in the surrounding area, according to poweroutage.us, which tracks outages across the country.

The earthquake came just days after a small magnitude 3.6 earthquake struck the San Francisco Bay Area, waking up thousands of people at 3:39 a.m. Saturday and causing minor damage.

That earthquake was centered in El Cerrito, about a 16-mile (25-kilometer) drive to downtown San Francisco.

