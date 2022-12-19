Two people shot at I-55 N Kroger; suspect on the loose

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones says two people were injured and transported to the University of Mississippi Medical Center after being shot at the I-55 North Kroger Sunday night.

Meanwhile, a suspect is still on the loose

Jones said the suspect “fled on foot and possibly left in a dark SUV. Investigation is ongoing and more information to come.”

Multiple deputies were still on the scene when WLBT arrived on the scene.

A large portion of the store’s parking lot had been blocked off with yellow crime tape. Two vehicles were located in the crime scene, with shattered glass on the ground.

This is a developing story.

HCSO Deputies are on scene investigating a shooting at Kroger parking lot on I-55N. Two injured and transported to UMMC for medical treatment. Suspect is described as a BM that fled on foot and possibly left in a dark SUV. Investigation is ongoing and more information to come. — TyreeJonesSheriff (@TyreeSheriff) December 19, 2022

