Two people shot at I-55 N Kroger; suspect on the loose

Deputies responded to a shooting at the Kroger at I-55 North in Jackson.
By Anthony Warren
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 8:13 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones says two people were injured and transported to the University of Mississippi Medical Center after being shot at the I-55 North Kroger Sunday night.

Meanwhile, a suspect is still on the loose

Jones said the suspect “fled on foot and possibly left in a dark SUV. Investigation is ongoing and more information to come.”

Multiple deputies were still on the scene when WLBT arrived on the scene.

A large portion of the store’s parking lot had been blocked off with yellow crime tape. Two vehicles were located in the crime scene, with shattered glass on the ground.

This is a developing story.

