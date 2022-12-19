LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Magic of Lights
WLBT Holiday Gift Guide
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Tragic romance between Alabama inmate and prison guard chronicled in new movie

‘Prisoner of Love’ details the relationship between Casey White and Vicky White inside an...
‘Prisoner of Love’ details the relationship between Casey White and Vicky White inside an Alabama jail and how it materialized into a failed scheme to run away together.(WSMV)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The relationship and ensuing manhunt of a convicted murderer and a corrections officer in Alabama became national news in April 2022 and now it is already a movie.

The streaming service, Tubi, debuted ‘Prisoner of Love’ on December 14, which chronicles how the relationship between Casey White and Vicky White began inside the Lauderdale County, Ala., Jail and materialized into a failed scheme to run away together.

The movie’s synopsis is described as:

Inspired by a true story. A corrections officer falls in love with an inmate and helps plot his escape, leaving her hometown to question her choices.

On April 29, a corrections officer at the Lauderdale County, Ala., Jail drove away from the facility with inmate Casey White hidden in the backseat. That officer was Vicky White, who law enforcement would later find out, had developed a romantic relationship with Casey.

The manhunt lasted 11 days and ended in a violent pursuit through Vanderburgh County, Indiana, where their vehicle crashed and Vicky was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head. Her death is believed to be self-inflicted but Casey was eventually charged with her murder.

Prisoner of Love on Tubi
Prisoner of Love on Tubi(WSMV)

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies responded to a shooting at the Kroger at I-55 North in Jackson.
Surveillance shows suspect fired multiple shots into vehicle in Kroger parking lot.
Former employee smashes Cracker Barrel windows in Mississippi
Former employee smashes windows out of Cracker Barrel restaurant in Mississippi
Nason is one of three people arrested in connection with stealing parts at the Nissan plant,...
CMU board member arrested for allegedly stealing parts at Nissan plant, Canton mayor confirms
One dead, one arrested at shooting outside Hazlehurst pool hall
David Nicholas Smith
Owner arrested after lineman attacked by five ‘full-blooded’ pit bulls

Latest News

MDOT: Thieves using their cars to snatch copper out of interstate lights
Jackson homeless shelters prepare for frigid temperatures this holiday weekend
Ridgeland man pleads guilty to making threats against CDC Director; faces 5 years in prison
Jackson homeless shelters prepare for frigid temperatures this holiday weekend
Jackson homeless shelters prepare for frigid temperatures this holiday weekend