Three arrested for stealing parts at Nissan plant, Madison Co. official says

MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Three people have been arrested in connection with stealing parts from the Nissan Plant.

Glenn White, Kendrick Ratliff and Kelvish Nason were arrested and charged with grand larceny and felony fleeing after Madison County deputies say they attempted to stop their vehicle during a pursuit.

At approximately 8:47 p.m. on Saturday, Madison County deputies responding to the scene spotted the suspect vehicle, and attempted to stop it when the suspects fled, said county spokesman Heath Hall.

The pursuit continued on U.S. 51 north of the Links apartments, when the suspects finally were stopped, Hall said.

No further details of the incident were available. It was not known what kind of parts were allegedly being stolen or exactly where at the plant they were being stolen.

As of Monday morning, White and Ratliff had been released from the Madison County Detention Center. Nason was still being held. It was not known what bond had been set.

