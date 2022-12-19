Surveillance shows suspect fired multiple shots into vehicle in Kroger parking lot before fleeing

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Surveillance video released by Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones sheds more light on the Sunday night shooting at the I-55 North Kroger in Jackson.

A suspect wearing a light and dark-colored coat appears to fire multiple shots into a sedan in the grocery store’s parking lot before he flees outside of the camera’s view.

The suspect is believed to have gotten into a black SUV seen driving behind the victim’s vehicle shortly before the shooting.

A second video shows the alleged shooter, and two others leave the store. The other suspects include a man seen wearing a black sweater, white pants and sneakers, and a woman wearing a dark jacket and glasses.

Pictures & video of suspects responsible for last night’s shooting at Kroger on I-55. The suspected shooter is the BM in the black/white jacket accompanied by a BF and another BM. They fled the scene in a dark colored SUV. Anyone w/ info call 601-352-1521 or 601-355-TIPS (8477). pic.twitter.com/Sj0N6rufOm — TyreeJonesSheriff (@TyreeSheriff) December 19, 2022

Authorities say two people were shot, including a man who is now in critical condition at the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

Jones gave an update during a press conference on Monday.

Around 7 p.m. Sunday, two people were shot at the store, after an “encounter” inside the store spilled out into the parking lot.

The victims are Aaila Lawson, 20, and Maurice Barney, 20. Both were taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center, where Barney is in critical condition.

Barney, according to the sheriff, was shot multiple times. Lawson was shot once in the leg. Lawson was said to be in stable condition.

Deputies are looking for three suspects in the case.

“Ast least one... male got out of a dark-colored SUV and filed multiple shots into their vehicle, striking both of them,” Jones said. “We believe that the black SUV was occupied and being driven by another unidentified... male and unidentified... female.”

When WLBT arrived on the scene Sunday night, a large portion of the store’s parking lot had been blocked off with yellow tape.

Two vehicles were located behind the tape, with shattered glass on the ground.

A deputy sheriff was working an off-duty security assignment at the store when the incident occurred. That deputy called out with “shots fired” at about 6:58 p.m. Deputies responded from various locations in the county, the sheriff said.

Anyone with any information is asked to call (601) 352-1521 or

HCSO Deputies are on scene investigating a shooting at Kroger parking lot on I-55N. Two injured and transported to UMMC for medical treatment. Suspect is described as a BM that fled on foot and possibly left in a dark SUV. Investigation is ongoing and more information to come. — TyreeJonesSheriff (@TyreeSheriff) December 19, 2022

