Shooting at I-55 North Kroger appears to be targeted, sheriff says

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Sunday night shooting at the I-55 North Kroger appears to be targeted, according to Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones.

On Sunday, two people were shot in the store’s parking lot shortly before 8 p.m. A suspect “fled on foot and possibly left in a dark SUV,” Jones said in a statement on Twitter.

Deputies were still searching for the suspect Monday morning.

The victims were taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center for Treatment.

“It appears to be targeted,” Jones said. “The motive is unknown.”

When WLBT arrived on the scene Sunday, a large portion of the store’s parking lot had been blocked off with yellow tape.

Two vehicles were located behind the tape, with shattered glass on the ground.

The sheriff’s department responded to the scene, because deputies already provide security at the location.

The investigation continues and authorities are working to get video surveillance.

HCSO Deputies are on scene investigating a shooting at Kroger parking lot on I-55N. Two injured and transported to UMMC for medical treatment. Suspect is described as a BM that fled on foot and possibly left in a dark SUV. Investigation is ongoing and more information to come. — TyreeJonesSheriff (@TyreeSheriff) December 19, 2022

