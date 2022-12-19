LawCall
Shooting at I-55 North Kroger appears to be targeted, sheriff says

Deputies still searching for suspect Monday morning.
Deputies responded to a shooting at the Kroger at I-55 North in Jackson.
Deputies responded to a shooting at the Kroger at I-55 North in Jackson.(WLBT)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 8:13 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Sunday night shooting at the I-55 North Kroger appears to be targeted, according to Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones.

On Sunday, two people were shot in the store’s parking lot shortly before 8 p.m. A suspect “fled on foot and possibly left in a dark SUV,” Jones said in a statement on Twitter.

Deputies were still searching for the suspect Monday morning.

The victims were taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center for Treatment.

“It appears to be targeted,” Jones said. “The motive is unknown.”

When WLBT arrived on the scene Sunday, a large portion of the store’s parking lot had been blocked off with yellow tape.

Two vehicles were located behind the tape, with shattered glass on the ground.

The sheriff’s department responded to the scene, because deputies already provide security at the location.

The investigation continues and authorities are working to get video surveillance.

