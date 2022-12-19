LawCall
MDOT suspends work, offers tips for holiday travel

The Mississippi Department of Transportation said it’s suspending all interstate and four-lane...
The Mississippi Department of Transportation said it’s suspending all interstate and four-lane highway construction during peak Christmas and New Year’s travel times to limit travel delays.(Mississippi Department of Transportation)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation said it’s suspending all interstate and four-lane highway construction during peak Christmas and New Year’s travel times to limit travel delays caused by highway construction. All road construction requiring lane closures will stop Dec. 24 and resume Jan. 2.

“Although no highway construction work will occur across the state, motorists should be aware that some lane closures will remain in place,” said Brad White, MDOT executive director. “These lane closures are there to protect motorists, and MDOT urges drivers to always treat these areas as active work zones, even though workers may not be present.”

MDOT is also offering a few holiday travel tips:
• Plan ahead. The MDOT Traffic mobile app shows real-time road conditions along your travel route.
• Get plenty of rest before driving. Remember to plan frequent stops if traveling long distances.
• Buckle up. Seat belt use is one of the easiest and most effective ways to save lives and reduce injuries from a possible crash.
• Always use caution in work zones. Maintenance workers also want to make it home safely to their families for the holidays.
• Watch out for wildlife. Cooler temperatures mean deer and other wildlife are more active near highways. Use extra caution if traveling during dusk and dawn.
• Do not drive impaired. If you do plan to drink, make sure you have a designated driver.

For the most current travel and traffic information, visit MDOTTraffic.com.

