Mayor says victory for the council in veto case would be ‘immediate loss’ for residents

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson’s mayor says a city council victory in its legal challenge over whether he can veto a negative action would be an “immediate loss” for Jackson residents.

That’s because the mayor explains that Richard’s Disposal is currently picking up trash under an agreement that would end if the Supreme Court rules in the council’s favor, and that no company is waiting in the wings to pick up the slack if Richard’s leaves.

Nearly four months after it was appealed, the Mississippi Supreme Court has yet to hand down a ruling in the case between the Jackson City Council and Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba regarding his veto powers.

Lumumba says if the council wins, not only would the city have no one to pick up trash, but costs for residents likely would go.

“What the residents should know is that that victory for them means an immediate loss for the residents, and that that means is that the only company who would be prepared to pick up is Richard’s,” he said. “They’re the only ones with the workforce. They’re the only ones with the trucks. If you look at Waste Management’s most recent letter that was not only provided to the council, but the city... they have indicated they are not in position to move forward.”

“And so that victory immediately calls into question whether residents’ trash will... be picked up.”

The mayor discussed Jackson’s ongoing trash controversy last week.

Lumumba also told the press that he has no backup plans if the veto case doesn’t go his way.

“What you’re really asking is, ‘mayor, are you going to fold on this mission of making sure that you don’t overcharge the residents? And that you don’t exploit a company that gave a fair bid?’ That’s what you’re asking me,” he said. “And if you want to know the answer to that question, no, I’m not willing to do that.”

His comments come months after the council filed suit against him in Hinds County Chancery Court after he vetoed the council’s decision to reject an emergency contract with Richard’s.

In July, a special appointed chancery court judge ruled in favor of the city council, and the mayor appealed the decision.

The high court agreed to take on the case in September.

As of December 18, though, justices had not handed down a decision, and Richard’s was continuing to pick up residential trash as part of a settlement in a related case in federal court.

Under terms of that settlement, the city council agreed to pay Richard’s $4.8 million for work the company had done since April 1. Meanwhile, the council would agree to keep the firm on until the Mississippi Supreme Court ruled.

Richard’s took over collections in the Capital City on April 1, taking over for Waste Management.

What happens after the Supreme Court hands down a ruling is unclear.

In an October 18 letter, Waste Management said it could not enter into an agreement with the city until the differences between the mayor and council are resolved and another RFP is issued.

An RFP is a request for proposals. Governments issue RFPs when seeking professional services, such as garbage collections. Proposals submitted in response are then evaluated and the firm that receives the top score typically is offered a contract.

The letter, which was sent in person and via email to Council President Ashby Foote, stated that after the mayor refused to meet with the company in 2021, “it was necessary to redeploy our people and equipment.”

“Our surplus trucks have been sent to Florida to help with hurricane relief efforts and our employees have been reassigned within the company,” wrote Domenica Farmer, president of Waste Management of Mississippi, Inc.

Lumumba, meanwhile, says refuses to issue a new RFP.

“Not to mention that you would open up for lawsuit for invalidating one that there is no legal sufficient reason to do so, more importantly, what you would be doing [would be] putting a tax on the residents that is unnecessary,” he said during last Monday’s media briefing.

The mayor also argued that if the city issued a new RFP, proposals would likely be more expensive, due to rising fuel costs, rising vehicle costs and the like.

“If you know anybody who has any information or experience in acquiring vehicles in bulk, you would know that it is not only a difficult endeavor, [but also] a highly expensive endeavor,” he said. " And so, I would not say that it would be a stretch to talk about an increase of about $30 million plus from where we are, and that burden falls directly on the residents.”

Jackson issued its most recent RFP in October 2021. Three companies responded: Richard’s, Waste Management and FCC Environmental Services.

Richard’s had the lowest price for twice-weekly residential collections with a cart, while Waste Management had the top score for twice-a-week collections with no cart. FCC received the top scores for both once-a-week options included in the RFP.

The council, though, rejected the contract, in part, because of the residents would be required to have special carts.

Others were concerned after then Public Works Director Marlin King said Richard’s scored lower than its competitors on the technical evaluation.

However, members of the mayor’s staff argued that to even be considered, the company had to meet the requirements of the RFP, which Richard’s did.

Lumumba said he decided to negotiate with Richard’s, because it offered the cheapest option, to the tune of about $12 million.

The mayor says that even today, cost remains the greatest factor in his decision to back Richard’s. “That is the only thing that I am loyal to,” Lumumba said. “If I’m loyal to anything, I’m loyal to the best price for the best service.”

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.