Jackson homeless shelters prepare for frigid temperatures this holiday weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Homeless shelters in the capital city are working together to make sure everyone has a warm place to stay over the Christmas weekend.

Last winter, the director of the Stewpot Opportunity Center told us that three homeless people died in a matter of three weeks.

This year, Stewpot and other homeless shelters are working together to make sure that doesn’t happen again.

As bone-chilling temperatures make their way to the Jackson metro, homeless shelters like Stewpot and Shower Power will be working together to make sure everyone stays warm over the holiday weekend.

“In the past, when things have gotten... cold this long, we have tried to reach out to our sister agencies that also are serving people experiencing homelessness. So we’re really looking just to do that. But I think we have some new tools that will help us do it even better this time,” Jill Buckley explained.

Executive Director of Stewpot, Jill Buckley, said the Jackson homeless shelters have improved their line of communication, which allows the groups to make decisions much quicker.

“You would be able to look at the spreadsheet and know where the beds are available. So as long as we’re doing our job updating, then that really kind of solves the problem for everyone,” Buckley said.

But it’s not just bed availability. If one shelter has more supplies such as gloves, coats, and blankets, those resources can be sent over to another shelter that’s in need in a more efficient manner.

Ahead of the anticipated cold snap, Buckley said donations can help shelters be prepared early.

“Stewpot will be making sure that we have at our lunchtime meal, blankets and jackets and gloves and so forth available for people as they come through. You know, hand warmers are a huge help. Even stuff like coffee and creamer,” Buckley said.

Buckley said any amount of help that can be shared this holiday season could be a blessing to those looking for shelter during the frigid temps.

“This is when people really need your help,” Buckley said.

Locations for those experiencing homelessness to seek shelter from the upcoming freezing weather are forthcoming.

