LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Magic of Lights
WLBT Holiday Gift Guide
Mothers of Murdered Sons

FTX founder expected to not fight extradition to US

FILE – Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried is appearing in court in the Bahamas on Monday.
FILE – Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried is appearing in court in the Bahamas on Monday.(Source: CNN/Pool/U.S. House Committee on Finance)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 9:28 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Sam Bankman-Fried arrived a courthouse in the Bahamas Monday morning and is expected to tell a judge he will not fight extradition to the U.S., where he faces multiple criminal and civil charges related to the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX.

The decision comes just a week after Bankman-Fried’s lawyers had initially said that they planned to fight extradition. He was expected to remain in custody at the Bahamas department of corrections until an extradition hearing on Feb. 8.

Bahamian authorities arrested Bankman-Fried last Monday at the request of the U.S. government.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies responded to a shooting at the Kroger at I-55 North in Jackson.
Two people shot at I-55 N Kroger; suspect on the loose
Former employee smashes Cracker Barrel windows in Mississippi
Former employee smashes windows out of Cracker Barrel restaurant in Mississippi
One dead, one arrested at shooting outside Hazlehurst pool hall
Photos provided to WLBT show the condition of Hotel O in North Jackson.
Owner has 150 days to bring North Jackson hotel up to code, or face jail time
Family will always remember Mike Leach’s promise to late daughter
Family will always remember Mike Leach’s promise to late daughter

Latest News

David Nicholas Smith
Owner arrested after lineman attacked by five ‘full-blooded’ pit bulls
Since 2009, the exploding air bags have killed at least 33 people worldwide, including 24 in...
Third recent air bag death confirmed; owners urged to get repairs
The company is refunding $245 million to customers who fell victim to so-called “dark patterns"...
Fortnite maker to pay more than half a billion dollars to settle FTC cases
The TSA is trying out its facial recognition technology at several new airports.
TSA tests facial recognition technology at more airports