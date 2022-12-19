LawCall
First Alert Forecast: dangerously cold weather to arrive by the end of the week

Brutal wind chills by late week
Brutal wind chills by late week(WLBT)
By Peyton Garrison
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Areas of rain are expected across central and southwest Mississippi as showers spread overhead. It will be a cold rain too with highs expected to only reach the middle 40s. Continue to keep the rain gear close by this evening into tonight as rain periods continue. Overnight lows tonight will fall to the upper 30s to near 40s degrees by early Tuesday morning.

Showers and few thunderstorms will remain possible into the start of our Tuesday before rain chances taper off throughout the day. We should start to see drier weather by the afternoon hours with temperatures staying below normal in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

A much stronger cold front will dive in from the northwest by late Thursday bringing big changes to our weather. Some showers and potentially flurries are possible with this boundary, the big story will be the arctic blast behind the front. An Alert Day is in place for Friday for the dangerously cold weather that will invade much of the region. Temperatures by Friday morning will be in the 10s with brutal wind chills near and below 0. We likely won’t see temperatures rise above freezing until Sunday afternoon for Christmas. Make sure to remember the 4 P’s (people, pets, pipe, and plants). Improvements in our temperatures will continue into next week as we trend warmer.

