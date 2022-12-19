First Alert Forecast: cold rains develop Monday; harsh cold by week’s end

MONDAY: Heading into the work week may be a bit more difficult, thanks to rain chances returning to kick off the week. Clouds will be in place and locked in with shower chances advancing into the region. Most of the rain should hold off to allow for temperatures to warm up above freezing, but a pocket or two of sleet mixing in initially can’t be ruled out. Highs will only manage the lower to middle 40s. Rain showers will continue overnight with lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

TUESDAY: Periods of rain will continue through the start of Tuesday, though gradually, rain showers will come to an end. Expect clouds to be steady throughout the day with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Skies will turn partially cloudy overnight with lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: A quick warm up amid variably cloudy skies will push highs in the 50s both Wednesday and Thursday – through, a sharp Arctic cold front will drop into the region Thursday afternoon, pushing temperatures into the 10s for lows, with near-zero degree wind chills by early Friday. An ALERT DAY is in place Friday as temperatures will likely stay below freezing for 36 to 48 hours into Christmas weekend. This dangerous cold could cause issues for people, pets & livestock, as well as household pipes and strain infrastructure. We’ll see highs get back above freezing by Christmas Day, though we won’t shake the cold until mid-next week.

