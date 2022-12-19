Ex-property manager sentenced to 4.5 years after pleading guilty to embezzling HOA money

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi property manager has been sentenced to 51 months in prison, about a year after he pleaded guilty to embezzlement charges.

Prosecutors say David Luke Lane, 78, used his position to defraud homeowners’ associations and the Community Bank of Mississippi.

They say Lane defrauded the HOAs by making withdrawals from HOA bank accounts and converting them for his own use.

Lane is the former president of Ridgway Lane. In late 2019, a dozen HOAs filed lawsuits against Ridgway Lane over millions of missing dollars. A judge consolidated the cases into one, saying they were all similar.

He’s sentenced to 4.5 years in the Bureau of Prisons followed by a 5-year term of supervised release.

