Brandon daycare at center of viral Facebook post cleared of all wrongdoing

By WLBT Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 5:32 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - After an investigation, the daycare at the center of a viral Facebook post regarding a child becoming intoxicated while in the facility’s care has been cleared of all wrongdoing, police say.

The post, which garnered thousands of likes and shares online, was made by a child’s mother who stated that, after nap time, her 5-year-old daughter became “limp, unable to walk, confused” and had begun urinating on herself.

After seeking medical attention, doctors would later tell the mother that her daughter had a blood alcohol level of .174% - twice the legal limit for an adult.

In essence, the mother said, her daughter was drunk and all the medical staff could do was wait for her daughter to “sober up.”

Now, after an investigation which entailed the full cooperation of the daycare in question, Kids are Kids Learning Academy on Luckney Road, the parents of the child and the child herself, the daycare has been cleared of all wrongdoing.

According to the Brandon Police Department, the child has a history of and had intentionally ingested hand sanitizer.

No charges will be filed.

