Bay St. Louis church pays tribute to fallen officers during Sunday service

In Bay St. Louis, churches like Main Street United Methodist are taking the time to honor officers Branden Estorffe and Steven Robin.
By Leslie Rojas
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 6:04 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - In Bay St. Louis, churches like Main Street United Methodist are taking the time to honor officers Branden Estorffe and Steven Robin.

During Sunday’s service, candles were lit and people prayed for the officers’ family members.

“This morning at our prayer time, we have two candles on the alter and we are going to light those and remember, they were the ones who carried the light into the darkness of the world,” Pastor Terry Hilliard said.

Outside of the church, there is a blue wreath with the word hope inside.

“We do have a family in our church that is connected to one of the officers who lost his life. We just want to stand not only with them, but with our community and all of our law enforcement. To just know they are important to us. We care about them and want to support them in any way we can,” Hilliard said.

The church isn’t the only one paying tribute to the officers. Around Main Street, you can find several police department banners. In front of City Hall, there’s a police car decorated.

“We love our officers. We wave at them. We drive by. We supported them. We pray for them, and we are heartbroken at the events of the past week,” Resident Chris Melby-Codling said.

A joint funeral will be held for Sgt. Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe Wednesday, December 21 at the Bay St. Louis Community Center. Visitation will begin at 9:30 that morning; the funeral service begins at noon.

WLOX ABC will broadcast the funeral on television and livestream it on WLOX.com, and all our digital platforms.

