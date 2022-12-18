Starkville woman steals from liquor store, hits employee, kicks officer

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Starkville woman is accused of hitting someone with a bottle of booze.

Crystle Taylor is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of assault on a law enforcement officer.

Starkville police said Taylor was allegedly trying to take an item from a liquor store. When an employee tried to stop her, Taylor is accused of hitting the employee.

Officers found her in the area a short time later. As they were putting Taylor in the patrol car, she was accused of kicking one of the officers in the leg.

Only minor injuries were reported.

