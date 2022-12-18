LawCall
One dead, one arrested at shooting outside Hazlehurst pool hall

(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HAZLEHURST, Miss. (WLBT) - One man is dead and another one has been arrested in connection with a Saturday night shooting at a Hazlehurst pool hall.

Joaquin Miller, 43, was shot and killed outside Tootsie’s Spot at 513 Monticello St., in Hazlehurst, Police Chief Derrick Cubit says.

Another subject, Mario Gary, 29, was arrested and booked with the Copiah County Sheriff’s Office. He is currently being charged with murder.

The incident occurred shortly before midnight, outside the pool hall. Miller’s body was taken to the Mississippi State Crime Lab for an autopsy.

Cubit was unsure how many times Miller had been shot.

No other injuries were reported.

