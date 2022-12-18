LawCall
Memphis man charged in fatal shooting of former Southaven football player

Mark McDaniel in custody in fatal shooting of former Southaven football star, Christian...
Mark McDaniel in custody in fatal shooting of former Southaven football star, Christian Saulsberry(none)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 6:01 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WALLS, Miss. (WMC) - A man is in custody for shooting and killing former Southaven football player, Christian Saulsberry on Saturday morning, according to Desoto County Sheriff’s Deputies.

Deputies responded to a shooting call in at 3:20 a.m. in the 7400 block of Church Road in Walls, Mississippi.

A 25-year-old male identified as Christian Saulsberry was shot in the abdomen and leg while attending a party, according to deputies. He was pronounced dead while en route to the hospital.

DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department says the shooter was identified as 24-year-old Mark McDaniel who was arrested at his residence by Memphis police on Saturday afternoon.

Mcdaniel is charged with second-degree murder and will be extradited to Desoto County.

