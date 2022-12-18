LawCall
Local boy scouts load care packages for deployed Soldiers this Christmas

By Christopher Fields
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 10:38 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Cub Scouts Pack No. 164 and volunteers collected thousands of items for our troops for Christmas on Saturday.

Together, they packed 500 boxes with hygiene items, snacks, and toiletries all in an effort to bring joy and happiness to U.S. troops.

“It really picks you up, especially if you kind of like having a bad day over there,” Jeff McDevitt, a retired soldier said. “And you get a box and letter from the home of somebody telling you how great you are, it really makes you feel good about serving this country.”

To make it extra special, the scouts wrote letters to the deployed soldiers, letting them know that their service is not taken for granted.

“It makes me feel good because those soldiers have fought hard, especially with what going on with all the conflicts in the world,” McLean Pully, a boy scout said. “But, it shows how strong our world is even if it’s not what it seems.”

The scouts also got to facetime a deployed soldier, Dennis Osbourn, who is stationed in Kuwait. They greeted him with smiles and posters, letting him know that he is in everyone’s heart this holiday season.

“I would tell them that they are doing a really great job and to keep it up....the entire USA would greatly appreciate it,” Thomas Williamson, a boy scout stated.

